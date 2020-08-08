|
OWEN FOSTER CARTERCA, CPA, O.N. April, 1923 - August, 2020 On Sunday, August 2, in his 98th year, peacefully in his chair at home in St. Catharines, Ontario. Foster was born to George and Hilda (Doggett) Carter in Saint John, NB on April 29, 1923. Predeceased in 2008 by his dear sister and friend Noelle (Oliver) Roberts in England, and his beloved wife Penrose (Penny) Woollcombe in 2009 after their 50th anniversary. Devoted father of Valerie (Chris Gold), Wendy (Brian Wallace), Ross (Susan), Susan (Jim McKellar) and David (Hilary); loving grandfather to Karen (Mike), Pamela (Randy), Derek (Susan), Tim, Scott (Heather), Kimberly (Ian), James, Meghan, Mitchell, Alex, Angus and Clare; and proud great-grandfather of thirteen. His extended family meant the world to him. CPA Ontario Honorary Life Member, retired owner of Cartec Inc., past-President of Lyman Tube Inc. of Montreal and Oakville, and practising CA with McDonald, Currie in Montreal. Foster was a proud member of Montreal's Mason's Lodge in the late 60's before moving the Lyman head office and the family to Oakville in 1970. He had a deep and resolute love and respect for flag and country and was a lieutenant in the Royal Canadian Navy during WWII on communications and decoding teams based in London and Glasgow. Over the years he expressed his deep Anglican faith as devoted parishioner, warden, treasurer, lay reader and avid chorister at St Peter's (Montreal), St Jude's (Oakville) and for the last 35 years at St Thomas' in St Catharines. In 2002 he was a Bishop's Appointee in receiving the Order of Niagara, one of his most cherished achievements. An avid golfer, Foster walked the fairways variously at Beaconsfield in Montreal, Hamilton Golf & Country in Ancaster, Oakville Golf Club and St. Catharines Golf & Country. He enjoyed early retirement and spent much time sailing, skiing and golfing at his beloved retreat at Bristol Harbor Village on Lake Canandaigua in New York's Finger Lakes, where we made so many happy family memories. Dad was a wise, well-travelled, humble, kind and quiet man with an easy smile, a do-it-yourself approach and a quick hand to those in need. He led a life of great service and example, and we will miss terribly his dry humour, subtle counsel and friendship. The family would like to expressly thank Dr. J and all the staff at the Royal Henley Retirement Residence, and Rev. Kevin Bothwell of St. Thomas' Church for their friendship to Dad over the years, and their help when he needed it. Cremation has taken place through the care of Hulse & English Funeral Home. Given the current pandemic restrictions, a Celebration of Life service to remember Foster will take place at St. Thomas' Church at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Foster would have been very grateful for any donations to either St. Thomas' Anglican Church (99 Ontario Street, St. Catharines, ON, L2R 5J6 or through their donation page at CanadaHelps.org) or Habitat for Humanity Canada.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 8 to Aug. 12, 2020