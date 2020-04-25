You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited
1403 Bayview Avenue
Toronto, ON M4G 3A8
416-487-4523
P. Michael WILSON Obituary
P. MICHAEL WILSON Died peacefully on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at the Bradgate Arms Retirement Home, Toronto. Beloved son of Dorothy and Lionel Wilson, devoted brother of Pam Powell, uncle to Susan and Jennifer and a much loved friend to so many, he will be sadly missed. Longtime member and past chairman of the Churchill Society of Toronto. His renowned collection of books by Churchill was earlier given to Trinity College, University of Toronto. A celebration of Michael's life to be arranged later this year. If desired, a donation to the Churchill Society for the Advancement of Parliamentary Democracy or to a charity of your choice would be appreciated. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 25 to Apr. 29, 2020
