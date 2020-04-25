|
P. MICHAEL WILSON Died peacefully on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at the Bradgate Arms Retirement Home, Toronto. Beloved son of Dorothy and Lionel Wilson, devoted brother of Pam Powell, uncle to Susan and Jennifer and a much loved friend to so many, he will be sadly missed. Longtime member and past chairman of the Churchill Society of Toronto. His renowned collection of books by Churchill was earlier given to Trinity College, University of Toronto. A celebration of Michael's life to be arranged later this year. If desired, a donation to the Churchill Society for the Advancement of Parliamentary Democracy or to a charity of your choice would be appreciated. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 25 to Apr. 29, 2020