Pablo Rolando KESELMAN


1954 - 2020
PABLO ROLANDO KESELMAN July 5, 1954 - March 19, 2020 Pablo passed away suddenly of liver failure on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at his home in Milton, Ontario. He is survived by his loving mother, Elsa Porter de Keselman; sister, Gabriela Keselman; cousin, Noemi Weis and his extended family. Pablo was an extraordinary person. His loyalty, charisma, warmth, wit, kindness and engaging intellect will remain with everyone who had the pleasure of meeting him. His life passion for music, the arts and traveling transformed the lives of countless people in an exceptional way. Pablo will always be remembered as a remarkable individual and deeply missed by his family, long-lasting friends and the art and music communities from around the world. Following Pablo's wishes, a Celebration of Life will be held once the COVID-19 Virus has lifted. Announcements will be made then. Online messages can be posted at his Facebook Memorial page https://www.facebook.com/pablokeselman/
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 28 to Apr. 1, 2020
