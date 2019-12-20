|
PAM STEPHEN Beloved and devoted Wife, Mother and Grandmother. Happy host to huge family gatherings. Solid friend. Business executive. Volunteer at the food bank. A helping hand to many, and grateful recipient of the many kindnesses shown to her in her lifetime from friends, colleagues, and finally, from her doctors and nurses. Pam felt very fortunate to be married to a such a loving and supportive man and to be a Mother to two caring sons. Pam leaves behind her grieving Husband Jim, sons; Marshall (Nicole), Tom, Granddaughters Alyse and Amaya as well as her many siblings, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. An accomplished businesswoman, Pam worked her way up from ad sales at The Globe and Mail, to union rep to management. After learning as much as she could at The Globe, Pam took another leap, leaving the paper for new opportunities including roles as General Manager and Vice President. Pam had a gift for making sense of any issue and leading the way to a solution. She was a straight talker, whether you were top brass, friend or stranger. At work, she demanded best efforts and best practices because she wanted success for everyone around her. She took the same approach in her personal life, always striving to lift those around her and to make the absolute best of everyday problems and truly challenging situations. She did the same with her cancer treatment, and gained precious time to spend with her family. Despite her busy and varied career, nothing compared to the immense pride Pam felt for her sons and their accomplishments, and to the joy that her granddaughters gave her in their frequent visits and Facetime chats. Please join us for visitation. December 21st, 2-4 and 6-8 with a service of remembrance at 6 p.m. McDougall and Brown Scarborough Chapel 2900 Kingston Rd. Scarborough, ON, M1M 1N5.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 20 to Dec. 24, 2019