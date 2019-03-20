PAMELA BEATRICE BERTON May 4, 1952 - March 17, 2019 Peacefully, at St. Michael's Hospital in Toronto, surrounded by her family. With vast knowledge and a famous memory, Pamela was a walking, talking reference library. She grew up in Kleinburg, Ontario, and attended the University of Toronto, before careers as an interpreter at Black Creek Pioneer Village, a researcher at the CBC's Ombudsman program, and an adventure travel organizer, among other pursuits. A co-founder of Freshfields, a purveyor of fine kitchen herbs, Pamela was an expert on natural medicines, an avid horticulturalist, an accomplished birder, a voracious consumer of paperback novels, a long-time member of Toronto's Newchoir, an indispensable genealogist, a loom owner, a craft maker, an unflagging cat lover, and a beloved aunt and teacher to 14 nieces and nephews. Pamela was curious about the world and travelled to its furthest corners, including all seven continents. She was predeceased by her parents, Janet and Pierre, and survived by seven siblings and many lifelong friends. A wake will be held soon in Toronto. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to St. Michael's and www.natureconservancy.ca. Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 20 to Mar. 24, 2019