PAMELA COLINE BOYD (née Sword) Born November 6, 1921, died peacefully on July 12, 2020, in Oakville, with her very kind caregivers by her side. Pam was predeceased by her beloved husband, Walter H. C. (Bill) Boyd to whom she was married for 63 years, as well as by her brother, Graham Nesbitt Sword. Pam will be missed by her nephews, Colin Elliott in Halifax; and Donald Graham (Pat) in St. John's; and his children, Kimberly Williams (Cameron); and Heather; and Pam's great- great-niece and nephew, Josephine and Elliott; along with her many extended relatives on Bill's side. Pam was a very kind and thoughtful individual who deeply touched the lives of those with whom she spent time. She was always full of fun and had a real love for sports - she loved to watch hockey and baseball and would make sure she stayed up to see the finish. Pam and Bill were also avid golfers. Prior to Bill's passing, Pam and Bill enjoyed their time together in Oakville, the Georgian Bay and Florida. Pam was a member of Yorkminster Park Baptist Church. A private graveside service will be held in the near future.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 18 to July 22, 2020