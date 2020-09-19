You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

Pamela Diane SMITH
PAMELA DIANE SMITH It is with heavy hearts that the family of Pamela Diane Smith shares the news of her passing, peacefully, following a long illness, at age 61, on September 8, 2020, at the Northwood long term care facility in Halifax. She died from complications of a stroke suffered in 2016. Born and raised in St. Lambert, Quebec, the beloved daughter of Stanley and Vivian Smith and cherished sibling to Louise (Malcolm), Geoffrey (Elaine) and Alison (Larry), Pamela was a gentle soul, always ready with a kind word for friends and family, never quick to judge, and loved unconditionally by children and cats alike. She was a homebody who seldom missed a daily check-in with her parents. She was a loving babysitter to her two nephews, Jackson and Theo, when they were little boys. After graduating from Chambly County High School in 1977, Pamela studied at O'Sullivan College in Montreal. That led to a career in office administration with positions at the Ontario Home Warranty Program and St. John's Rehab (Sunnybrook Hospital), both in Toronto, where she lived most of her adult life until moving to Lunenburg, Nova Scotia. Pamela will be fondly remembered in the family for being, by far, the best swimmer among her siblings, for her skill at playing cards, especially cribbage, where she definitely liked to win but always played fair, and for her loyalty to Hello! magazine and London Fog tea from Tim Horton's. After the stroke that left her confined to a long term care facility, Pamela developed a talent for painting, and learned to express herself with great sensitivity. In addition to her immediate family, her loss will be deeply felt by her aunt, Moira Pollitt; her extended family; and longtime close friend, Susan Sturgeon Murray, whose son, Michael, is Pamela's godchild. Pamela's family would like to thank everyone at Northwood for supporting Pamela through her illness. While our family grieves a tragic loss, Pamela's suffering has ended and for that we are grateful. A celebration of Pamela's life is being planned and awaits the relaxing of COVID-19 quarantine protocols. If you wish, donations to Northwood Foundation or the Heart and Stroke Foundation, in memory of Pamela, would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences can be made by visiting: jasnowfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Globe and Mail from Sep. 19 to Sep. 23, 2020.
