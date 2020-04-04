You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
PAMELA ELIZABETH OGILVIE Pamela Elizabeth Ogilvie passed away peacefully at the John M. Parrott Centre in Napanee on March 29, 2020 at the age of 89. She was predeceased by her wonderful husband, Watson. Pam will be sadly missed by her three children, Philippa Thompson (Paul Fay), Susan Horne (Mike Horne) and Bill Ogilvie (Maryanne Koot); as well as her grandchildren, Andrew, Will, Kira, and Emi. As requested there will be no funeral. A small family gathering to celebrate her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 4 to Apr. 8, 2020
