PAMELA ELIZABETH OGILVIE Pamela Elizabeth Ogilvie passed away peacefully at the John M. Parrott Centre in Napanee on March 29, 2020 at the age of 89. She was predeceased by her wonderful husband, Watson. Pam will be sadly missed by her three children, Philippa Thompson (Paul Fay), Susan Horne (Mike Horne) and Bill Ogilvie (Maryanne Koot); as well as her grandchildren, Andrew, Will, Kira, and Emi. As requested there will be no funeral. A small family gathering to celebrate her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 4 to Apr. 8, 2020