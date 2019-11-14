|
PAMELA JANE CULBERT (nee Rollason) February 1, 1943- November 8, 2019 The family of Pamela Jane Culbert are sad to announce the passing of their wife, and mother, at her home at Eagle Lake. Pamela leaves five children, Tracey (Kevin), Lindsay (Blair), Jenni, Kelly (Don), Fraser (Kim); husband of 54 years, Peter; and one brother, Peter (Sue) in Alberta. Eleven grandchildren will miss their Grandmother. Pamela attended Branksome Hall in Toronto for her high school years. She then graduated with her R.N. from Sick Children's Hospital in Toronto in 1964. In 1966, she moved with her husband, Peter, to Western Canada. They settled in the Cariboo-Chilcotin in 1968 and spent a busy career with her children and her husband Peter's medical practice. While living in Williams Lake, BC, she sat on the board of the Cariboo Friendship Society, the board of Share B.C., and was the last constituency president for the Progressive Conservative party. As well as a wife and mother, Pamela was the COO and CFO for Peter's medical practice, and considered herself the CEO of the family. Pamela was also a Girl Guide and Pathfinder leader while residing in Williams Lake. For the last eleven years, she resided in the Chilcotin at Eagle Lake which is nestled on the edge of the Coast Mountains. It was a home and a place that she loved. A Celebration of Life will take place at the Tatla Lake Church on December 7th at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to one of the following would be appreciated. St. Luke's Anglican Church, Alexis Creek; ALS Society of Canada; West Chilcotin Health Care Society, Tatla Lake, BC. She will be missed by her family and community.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 14 to Nov. 18, 2019