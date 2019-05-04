PAMELA JOY GRAY March 17, 1931 - St. Vital, Manitoba April 23, 2019 - Calgary, Alberta Our courageous mother, Pamela Gray, passed away peacefully at the age of 88 years, with family at her bedside. Mom was a woman whose spirit of kindness and love for family and friends was endless. Elegant and poised, Pam emanated a gentle and powerful guiding light in our family. Pam was born in Toronto, daughter to Richard and Wilma Cowie. She loved playing tennis and was an accomplished figure skater. After attending Forest Hill and St. Clements schools, she was part of the first graduating Occupational Therapy class at the University of Toronto in 1952. She married returning Korean War veteran, Hubert Gray, in 1953 and they travelled extensively and enjoyed life in Toronto, Winnipeg, England and then 47 years in Calgary. Throughout her life, Pam stated that her greatest achievement was the raising of her four sons with whom she enjoyed a rare and charmed relationship. Philosophically Pam taught her sons the principles she strived to live by: Never to be disappointed in anyone, for an individual can only give what they are capable of in that moment; whether six or sixty, everyone is entitled to their dignity; and always practice genuine gratitude and appreciation on a daily basis. Loyal and generous, mom cherished many friends and gave freely of her warmth, wit and guiding wisdom. As a testament to her compassion and empathy the University of Toronto, in conjunction with childhood friend, Marg Bahen, created the "Pamela Cowie Gray Generosity of Spirit Award." It is presented each year to the Occupational Therapy graduate who exemplifies Pam's exceptional qualities. Mom found comfort in the quote, "Death is not the setting of the sun, it is the dawning of a new day on another horizon." Your new day has begun mom, you will live in our hearts forever. The beloved wife of Hub Gray (predeceased), Pam had four adored sons, Charles (Jenny) of London, England, Christopher (Carola), and Randall (Claudia) of Toronto and Timothy (Leslie) of Calgary. She treasured her twelve grandchildren, Georgia, Joshua, Alexander, Elizabeth, Gregory, Abigail, Christian, Annika, Coco, Sebastian, Samuel and Spencer (Gray). She is survived by brother, Paul (Norah) Cowie. Pam was predeceased by sister, Gail, who is survived by husband, John Turner of Toronto. A service will be held at Christ Church (3602 8th St. SW, Calgary) on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. Reception to follow at Calgary Golf and Country Club (5900 Elbow Drive SW) at 5:00 p.m. The Gray family would also like to thank Dr. Matt Van Olm, our mother's guardian angel on earth. In lieu of flowers, friends are invited to donate to the, Rockyview General Hospital, Calgary www.calgaryhealthtrust.ca. Published in The Globe and Mail from May 4 to May 8, 2019