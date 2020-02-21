You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Pamela MACKENZIE

PAMELA MacKENZIE Passed away peacefully in Toronto, on February 6, 2020. Predeceased by her devoted husband, William MacKenzie. Also predeceased by her brothers, Christopher and Michael, and by her sister, Barbara. Beloved mother of Louise (Randy Gilchrist) and Paul (Lori Loeb). Dear grandmother of Andrew and Alison Gilchrist. Aunt of Hugh, Clare, Alison and Daniel. Pamela was born to Frank and Nancy Richards in England in 1928. She was educated at the Park School for Girls and the University of Glasgow. In 1959 she married William MacKenzie. Her life took an unexpected turn in 1972 when Willie was transferred to Canada with the Canada Life Assurance Company. In Toronto, Pamela was the librarian at the Toronto Botanical Garden's library for 23 years. She sang in the Mendelssohn Choir for many years and she was artistic director of the Women's Musical Club of Toronto for eight years. She was also an active member of the Heliconian Club and the Women's University Club. Pamela was a keen gardener and a passionate aficionado and patron of ballet, opera, and classical music. The family would like to thank all her caregivers who helped her in the last years of her life. Funeral at St. Clement's Anglican Church, 70 St. Clements Avenue, Toronto on February 28th at 2:00 p.m., reception to follow. Entombment at Mount Pleasant Cemetery. Donations to the Alzheimer's Society of Canada, the CNIB Foundation or the MS Society of Canada.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 21 to Feb. 25, 2020
