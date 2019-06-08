Resources More Obituaries for Pamela DALGLISH Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Pamela Mary DALGLISH

Obituary Condolences Flowers PAMELA MARY DALGLISH Pam, aged 90, died peacefully on Sunday, May 26, 2019, 17 days after the death of her husband, Roy Dalglish. She was born February 9, 1929 in Montreal to Robert and Ruth Haldenby. She spent her youth in Westmount and Knowlton, Quebec where she attended Miss Edgar's and Miss Cramp's, obtained a Bachelor of Arts from McGill University and was a member of the Delta Gamma fraternity. University fed her endless appetite for reading, language and friendship. It was also where, and perhaps most significantly, she was courted by, and eventually married Roy Dalglish on November 24, 1951. She is survived by her sister and best friend Shirley Powis and her three children: Peter (born 1958) Andrew (spouse Kathleen Corrigan) (born 1961) and Kate (born 1963). Their grandchildren are James, Elizabeth, Emily, William, Lucy and Sarah. While she occasionally remarked that she never received a pay cheque in her life time, Pam participated in multiple charitable organizations including the Red Feather Foundation, Montreal Anti-Poverty League, The United Way, Chairman of the Board for The Study School and multiple worthy causes that gave her the opportunity to exercise her considerable intellect and energies. She inherited her mother's love of gardening and could tell you the Latin name of every plant in her garden. She read constantly and widely and had her own, often unpredictable, opinions on virtually any topic. She was cozy; a cup of tea and a cookie were always on offer to anyone who arrived at Nestledown's kitchen door. It is impossible to reflect on Pam's life without Roy's, and in the end, impossible for her too. While outwardly very different people: Pam was petite, very bookish, hugely articulate, never intimidated, and frequently recognized as "Formidable." She had genuine friendships with all generations, used surprisingly colorful language and was interested and interesting. Roy had a large presence, was immensely capable, unselfconscious, never defined by stereotypic roles, amused by his wife's occasional very candid nature, and always himself. Most obvious to all that knew them, Roy was unquestionably devoted to Pam, and she to him. Pam would say they were "Very much married." They spent a lifetime together building and enjoying a family, a garden, a series of Pekinese, a life in Montreal, Knowlton and Toronto; all coloured by their shared belief in what is important and their unabashed knowledge that they were content. As a couple, they could look like they were at opposite ends of a spectrum, but their conviction in what made them feel lucky and made them laugh was never out of sync. We, their children, can easily say how well we knew them, loved them, how much they shaped our lives and who we are today. With their deaths so close to each other's, we cannot help but recognize that life and love can be inextricably connected and are grateful that for 72 of their 90 plus years, they were truly together. No service will be held in Toronto, but a gathering will be held this summer in their garden where so many happy years were spent in Knowlton. Published in The Globe and Mail from June 8 to June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries