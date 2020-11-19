You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

1/
Pamela Mary SELLERS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pamela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PAMELA MARY SELLERS (Newel) Peacefully on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 in her 96th year. Born in Newtownmountkennedy, County Wicklow, Republic of Ireland, on May 21, 1925. Beloved wife of the late Arthur (2009). Adored mother of Lesley (Bill), Nora (Ted), Peter (Leslie) and Tim (Hedy). Spirited, caring and involved Grandma of Diana (Stephen), Susie (Gavin), David, Val, Daniel and Jennifer (Pete). Special Great-Grandma Pam of Naomi, Isaac, Ian, Shannon, Bella and Jaxon. Cherished by her many nieces and nephews for her kindness and warmth. Predeceased by her brothers and sisters Maud, Desmond, Mabel, Kathleen and Walter. Survived by her sister-in-law Ella. She was deeply loved and will be greatly missed. Special thanks to all at The Briton House, especially Lourdes and Susan and the 8th floor staff for their wonderful care. Pamela was a parishioner at St. Cuthbert's Anglican Church for more than 90 years. If desired, donations in her memory may be made by cheque to St. Cuthbert's, Leaside, 1399 Bayview Avenue, Toronto M4G 3A6. A private service will be held. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 19 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited
1403 Bayview Avenue
Toronto, ON M4G 3A8
416-487-4523
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited A.W. Miles Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved