PAMELA POLITESKI Pamela Politeski, incredible mother, wife, grandmother, sister, auntie and friend, passed away peacefully on September 11, 2019. Pam was surrounded by her family and left us all with her messages of encouragement to live a great life and to smile and laugh every day. This was the Pam that we all knew and loved. Pam is survived by her loving husband, Dan; her children, James (and Laura), Adam (and Ingrid), Krista (and Trevor) and Mark (and Allie); as well as her most cherished grandchildren, Megan, Emily, Eckhart, William, Mitchell, Jacob, Brandon, Matthew and Abby; and her beloved sister, Shelley (and David) in Australia. Pam moved to Canada in 1966 with her new husband, Dan, and began her family in Montreal. After four children and a sparse knowledge of French, Pam and her family moved to a farm in Ontario to change things up - something that anyone who knew her would recognize as a true Pam move. Many beautiful family homes followed, and all have a special place in our hearts and memories. Pam was well known for her infectious ability to draw people together to celebrate almost any occasion, including the sun setting. Pam was also equally well known for pulling out all the stops for family and friends and any social occasion - everything would be perfectly focused on her guests and nothing was too much. For those who knew her, her laugh would fill a room and you could not resist joining in with a laugh of your own. Pam brought sunshine to every gathering and you could not help but fall in love with her. We will miss her dearly and although she made it clear that she wanted no tears and only smiles, we reminded her that any tears she saw were tears of laughter and love. Pam was so very proud of her children and their partners, as well as her grandchildren. She brimmed with pride at any mention of her family and she was never shy to offer up the latest achievement of any one of us, no matter how big or small. Even her dog Gucci was a source of pride, because of course, she had the best dog in the world. Pam collected a truly amazing number of friends, from her neighbours to those in all corners of the world. She loved all of them dearly and she drew power from these amazing relationships and paid it forward. Pam had many wishes that she wanted us to fulfill and one of them was to arrange a celebration of her life where family and friends could come together and laugh and enjoy each others company. We would invite any friends to join us at The Villages of Brantwell Clubhouse, (283-2120 Itabashi Way, Burlington, Ontario) on October 18 from 12-4 p.m. for a celebration of Pam's incredible life and to laugh and smile while remembering the beautiful memories she shared with all of us. In lieu of flowers, Pam would have wanted a donation to any Cancer cause to be made in her name, with a special note about Credit Valley Hospital in Mississauga who provided Pam with compassionate care during her courageous battle (please see Trillium Health Partners Foundation at https://trilliumgiving.ca/). Our family wishes to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and support during this very difficult time. Please sign the Tribute Wall at www.kitchingsteepeandludwig.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 21 to Sept. 25, 2019