PAMELA SUSAN HANLEY Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at age 67, in the arms of her loving family. Thirty-one years married to her loving husband, Tom Campbell. Devoted sister to Peter, Julia, Teresa (Mario), and Valerie (Len). Fun-filled aunt to Jeff, Ryan, Vanessa, Nick, Lauren, Steven and Andrew. Chief spoiler of her poodle Pixie and loving friend to Connie and Kim. Pam's great wit, humour and friendship will be greatly missed by all who knew her. While nearing the end of this challenging journey that made her so tiny and frail, she showed us all such courage and hope that reminded us of the preciousness of life. While Pam's life seemed too short, all those who were touched by her joyful, witty nature, have come to understand that the quality of existence far exceeds the time we are here. Sincere appreciation to Dr. Brian Morris and all the exceptional care givers and volunteers at Hospice Simcoe. To respect Pam's final wish, there is no funeral service. Donations may be sent to Hospice Simcoe, Georgian Bay Hospital, or Wheels of Hope and would be gratefully acknowledged. Condolences may be left for the family at peacefultransition.ca.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 3 to Aug. 7, 2019