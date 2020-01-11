|
PARSHOTTAM SAHAI MATHUR June 1, 1929 - Gwalior, India December 20, 2019 - Calgary, Alberta Parshottam Mathur passed away peacefully on Friday, December 20, 2019 after a full and productive life where he was loved by family and friends alike. Parshottam was born in Gwalior to his parents Rang Lal and Jiya. He was brother to four older siblings, Amrat, Hem Chand, Devi Sahai, and Rajendera Dayal. Parshottam studied medicine in India and England, earning his Fellowship of the Royal College of Surgeons (FRCS) which he received in Scotland, England, and Canada. After arriving in Canada in 1962, Parshottam and Perin settled in Nova Scotia (Moser River and Dartmouth) where they raised their young family and Parshottam worked in various capacities as a doctor and surgeon. Eventually the family moved to Calgary in 1969, which became their permanent home, and where Parshottam was able to pursue his dream of working full time as a general surgeon in a career that spanned four decades. He maintained an active surgical practice with hospital privileges at Holy Cross and Rocky View, the latter where he held a role of Chief of General Surgery, mentoring and assisting medical staff, interns and nurses, and working collegially with other surgeons and doctors. His patients frequently commended him on his calm bedside manner, evident caregiving, and his ability to quell their fears by giving them clear explanations of what lay in store for them. He was well loved by hospital staff and colleagues. Prior to retirement, he made a few visits, with non-profit organizations, to lend his skills to remote areas overseas. During their lives, Parshottam and Perin sponsored and supported innumerable nephews, nieces, and other relatives who came to Canada to begin new lives. He was often referred to as the leader and elder of this extended family, reflected in the large holiday gatherings that Perin and Parshottam held so frequently in their home, filling the space with food and laughter. Parshottam is survived by his daughter Anita, son Ashok, daughter-in-law Ayumi, and deeply committed caregiver Joycey, who became a member of our family. He was predeceased by his wife Perin. There will be a private cremation followed by a public service on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Bonavista Room at the Delta Hotel (135 Southland Drive S.E., Calgary, AB). Condolences, memories and photos may be shared and viewed on Parshottam's obituary at www.McInnisandHolloway.com. If friends so desire, to continue his legacy as a mentor of young medical students, donations may be made directly to The University of Calgary- Cumming School of Medicine; https://netcommunity.ucalgary.ca/pmathur. Thank you to the staff at South Calgary Health Centre and the Southwood Hospice for their loving care and attention.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 11 to Jan. 15, 2020