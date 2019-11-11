You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
PATRICIA ALYCE ARCHER May 22, 1922 - November 1, 2019 Patricia passed peacefully at Briton House, Toronto. Pat was the beloved wife of the late Frederick Archer and loving mother of George (Kristine Lee) and Jim (Marcia). She was the proud Gran to Nate, Taggart (Ash) and Tracy (Stephan) and great-grandmother to Rory and Cameron. We express our thanks to the folks at Briton House and her three angels, Sylvia, Merna and Yvonne, for their wonderful care. You will be missed. A service will be held at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville) at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 16th. Reception to follow. If desired, donations in Pat's memory may be made to Leaside United Church or the charity of your choice. Condolences may be forwarded through:www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 11 to Nov. 15, 2019
