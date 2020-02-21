You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Patricia ANGEL

Patricia ANGEL Obituary
PATRICIA ANGEL On Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Patricia Angel, beloved wife of the late Norman Angel. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Dorion and Bernie Liebgott, Judi Angel and Colin Mallet, and Sharon Angel. Dear sister of the late Ida, Phyllis, Rita, Ben, Joyce, Jack, Mollie, and Richard. Devoted grandmother of Rachel, Joanna and Michael, Jennifer and Clayton, Ben and Shannon, and great-grandmother of Noam, Hannah, Emerson, Grayson, and Ruby. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Interment Beth Tzedec Memorial Park. Shiva 1 Hill Place. Memorial donations may be made to Circle of Care. 416-635-2860.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 21 to Feb. 25, 2020
