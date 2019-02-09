Resources More Obituaries for Patricia BULLOCK Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Patricia Ann BULLOCK

PATRICIA ANN BULLOCK (nee Benham) September 2, 1942 - February 6, 2019 After a long and valiant fight with her Alzheimer's, Pat passed away peacefully in the early morning of February 6, 2019 at the Villages of Tansley Woods, in Burlington, with family at her side. As per her wishes, cremation has taken place, and the family will host a celebration of her life at a date to be determined later this spring. Pat was born in Arthur, Ontario, on September 2, 1942 daughter of, and predeceased by her parents, Garfield, and Isabel Benham (nee Fairbairn). The second youngest of five children, she is survived by her brother, Jack (Betsy) and her sisters, Eldora (Ray deceased), Peggy (Carl deceased), and Karen (Allan). After attending public school and high school in Arthur, Pat graduated from Stratford Teachers College in 1962. She taught special education classes in Scarborough for several years. In January 1963, she met her husband Jim at a party in Scarborough she was hosting for a friend from Arthur. Married on December 26, 1964, Pat and Jim enjoyed more than 54 years of a wonderful loving marriage, and were each other's best friend. In the fall of 1975, a son, Christopher, arrived, and quickly became Pat's partner in many adventures near and far. After a few years of teaching, Pat an entrepreneur of the highest order, embarked on numerous different endeavours. She built, opened and operated several retail stores, and then in the early 1990's, together with Jim and Aimee, built and operated a highly successful horse breeding operation, Glengate Farms, in Campbellville. During her involvement in the horse breeding business, Pat delighted in telling people she was in "semen transportation" when asked, and then watching the reaction. Highly creative, Pat was a successful potter, an enthusiastic gardener, and an active volunteer with galleries, and other charitable causes. Pat is survived by her husband, Jim; her son, Chris (Hadia); grandsons, Cody and Liam. She will always be remembered by many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. A special thanks is due her niece, Vici and sister-in-law, Kathy, for their continuing devoted interest, and care during the years of her residency at Tansley Woods, not to mention the great "cookie" parties and visits from Garry and most particularly, Ray. Pat's family would also like to acknowledge, and thank the very special staff at a very special place, the Villages of Tansley Woods, who provided tremendous day to day real care, and attention to Pat's needs. In lieu of flowers, donations in Pat's name to the Alzheimer Society, or a charity of your choice would be most appreciated. Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 9 to Feb. 13, 2019