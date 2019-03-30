|
PATRICIA ANN BULLOCK (nee Benham) September 2, 1942 - February 6, 2019 After a long and valiant fight with her Alzheimer's, Pat passed away peacefully in the early morning of February 6, 2019 at the Villages of Tansley Woods, in Burlington, with family at her side. Loving wife of Jim for 54 years. Dear mother of Chris (Hadia) and grandmother of Cody, Liam and Zoë. A Celebration of Pat's Life will take place at Hockley Valley Resort, 793522 Mono 3rd Line, Mono, on Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. Cremation has taken place.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 30 to Apr. 3, 2019