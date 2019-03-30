You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hockley Valley Resort
793522 Mono 3rd Line
Mono, ON
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia BULLOCK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Ann BULLOCK

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Patricia Ann BULLOCK Obituary
PATRICIA ANN BULLOCK (nee Benham) September 2, 1942 - February 6, 2019 After a long and valiant fight with her Alzheimer's, Pat passed away peacefully in the early morning of February 6, 2019 at the Villages of Tansley Woods, in Burlington, with family at her side. Loving wife of Jim for 54 years. Dear mother of Chris (Hadia) and grandmother of Cody, Liam and Zoë. A Celebration of Pat's Life will take place at Hockley Valley Resort, 793522 Mono 3rd Line, Mono, on Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. Cremation has taken place.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 30 to Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.