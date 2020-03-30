You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia HERNON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Ann HERNON


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Ann HERNON Obituary
PATRICIA ANN HERNON Patricia Ann Hernon (née Sheehan Born September 7, 1945 Passed March 15, 2020 Predeceased by her parents and elder brother Liam. Survived by husband Chris, beloved daughter Sheila (Leon). Precious grandchildren, Megan (Chris) Madelyn and Ethan Siblings Mary, Catherine, Nicholas (Linda) and Geraldine (Greg). Also numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Patricia was born in Waterford Ireland and moved to Canada with her parents and siblings in 1957. Patricia was a very successful business woman, with numerous managerial positions in the Royal Bank (RBC), and Royal Bank Visa. Her abundance of empathy, kindness and above all her maternal instincts were second to none. Her family and close friends were always first and foremost. Patricia will be sadly missed, but forever in our hearts. Funeral services will take place as circumstances allow.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 30 to Apr. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -