PATRICIA ANN HERNON Patricia Ann Hernon (née Sheehan Born September 7, 1945 Passed March 15, 2020 Predeceased by her parents and elder brother Liam. Survived by husband Chris, beloved daughter Sheila (Leon). Precious grandchildren, Megan (Chris) Madelyn and Ethan Siblings Mary, Catherine, Nicholas (Linda) and Geraldine (Greg). Also numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Patricia was born in Waterford Ireland and moved to Canada with her parents and siblings in 1957. Patricia was a very successful business woman, with numerous managerial positions in the Royal Bank (RBC), and Royal Bank Visa. Her abundance of empathy, kindness and above all her maternal instincts were second to none. Her family and close friends were always first and foremost. Patricia will be sadly missed, but forever in our hearts. Funeral services will take place as circumstances allow.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 30 to Apr. 3, 2020