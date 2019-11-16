|
|
PATRICIA ANN KONRAD (Smith) 1944-2019 Patricia Konrad passed away peacefully, surrounded by love, at Soldiers Memorial Hospital in Orillia on November 8th after a lengthy and courageous battle with cancer. Predeceased by her parents, Ray and Vera Smith, her brother Thomas Smith, and sister-in-law, Linda. Pat will be lovingly remembered by husband Alfons; fur babies Dallas and Molly (woof!); nephew Geoff (Jill Cunningham); niece Kelly (Dave Krug); niece Kim (Paul Burroughs); nephew Eric (Esther); grandnieces and nephews Kristen, Trevor, Nolan, Samantha, Ethan, Ryan, Carla, and Mateo, as well as, her dear friend Nan Wilkins and many other friends and family. As a young woman, Pat spent many hours on the ice dazzling audiences with her skating performances with the Ice Follies. After hanging up her skates she was admired for her business knowledge and exceptional skill in supporting senior executives at both Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts and at The Delphi Corporation with colleague and friend, Arnie Cader. However, it was her strong organizational skills, immense strength in character, interior design aptitude, love of dogs, and a refined sense of style that made her our 'Pat.' It gives us great comfort to think she has rejoined her immediate family and the many dogs whom she loved with all her heart. From her longtime North York neighbourhood, to the shores of Lake Simcoe and the community of Lakewood Ranch in Sarasota Florida, memories of Pat will endure.There will be a private family interment. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Orillia Soldiers Memorial Hospital or The in memory of Pat.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 16 to Nov. 20, 2019