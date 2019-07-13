You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
PATRICIA ANN TILLEY (née Mozer) March 17, 1938 - July 4, 2019 Passed away peacefully in Toronto. Loving wife of the late Owen Ray Tilley. Sadly missed by her children Karen (Mark) and Craig (Katherine), devoted grandma to Anna, Joe, Owen and Spencer. Partner to Don Kowalinski. Born in Winnipeg, Patricia spent her life in Toronto and at her beloved Kushog Lake. She will be remembered for her devotion to family, her sharp sense of humour and her love for the outdoors, travel and the arts. Patricia lived her life to the fullest. Service was family only.Donations may be made to The Scott Mission in her memory.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 13 to July 17, 2019
