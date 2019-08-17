You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
PATRICIA ANNE HATT (nee Creighton) Died peacefully at home with family. She remained strong, resilient and full of humour to the end. Patricia is predeceased by her late husband Brice. She is survived by her five children and spouses, Sarah (Peter), Martha, David (Jennifer), Victoria (Sean) and Katherine (Brett). Patricia was a devoted Nana to her eleven grandchildren, Grace, Emma, Ben, Gwen, Chris, Tyler, Matthew, Michaela, Sydney, Justin and Andrew and dog Louie. Patricia dedicated her life to advocacy for people with learning disabilities. She volunteered with the Learning Disabilities Association of Ontario for over 20 years. She was a past Chair of the Board of Trustees for George Brown College; past chair and Executive Member of the Community Legal Education of Ontario [CLEO]; past co-chair of the Metropolitan Toronto Movement for Literacy; past member and former treasurer of the Ontario Justice Education Network [OJEN]; founding member of the York University Mentorship Program for Students with Learning Disabilities; and Adviser to the provincial and federal governments on issues of disability and employment. The family will receive friends at the Robert J. Reid & Sons, "The Chapel on the Corner", 309 Johnson Street (at Barrie Street), on Friday August 23, 2019 from 4:00pm-8:00pm. The funeral service will be held at St. George's Cathedral, 270 King St E, at 11:00am on Saturday, August 24, 2019. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations to a literacy based charity would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.reidfuneralhome.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 17 to Aug. 21, 2019
