PATRICIA ANNE HATT (née Creighton) Died peacefully at home with family. She remained strong, resilient and full of humour to the end. Patricia is predeceased by her late husband Brice. She is survived by her five children and spouses, Sarah (Peter), Martha, David (Jennifer), Victoria (Sean) and Katherine (Brett). Patricia was a devoted Nana to her eleven grandchildren, Grace, Emma, Ben, Gwen, Chris, Tyler, Matthew, Michaela, Sydney, Justin and Andrew and dog Louie. The family will receive friends at the Robert J. Reid & Sons, 'The Chapel on the Corner', 309 Johnson Street (at Barrie Street), on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held at St. George's Cathedral, 270 King St. E., at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations to a literacy based charity would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.reidfuneralhome.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 19 to Aug. 23, 2019