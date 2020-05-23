You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia HURDLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Anne HURDLE


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Anne HURDLE Obituary
PATRICIA ANNE HURDLEGiggles as we recall shrieks out of the blue, sunbathing, sundown rum drinks that usher in flamboyant feasts that could erupt into dance. With sad hearts we announce that on May 7th at 11:11 a.m, Patricia Anne Hurdle went into the light under her flower moon. Died bravely holding hands with her sons, Alex (Arianthi) and Sean (Krista) Gallagher. She was born February 14, 1946 in Montreal to Margaret née Brewer, decd. and Harold (Helen) Hurdle, decd, the eldest of three sisters; Susan, decd. (Dave) and Elizabeth (Morris). Aunt to Phillip (Angeline and Katie) and Sara, Ethan, Devon and Vincent. Ama to Alexa and Sofia, and Macsun. Friend to many. Graduated Lachine HS '63 & McGill '67. CUSO volunteer '67-'69 Bogota. Director for CUSO and married David Gallagher in '73. Pat, a vital leader at CUSO for more than 20 yrs in the Caribbean, recognized with a GG's Award in 1990. She found purpose while adventuring, shone light as a social justice maverick. An eminent, beloved figure in the Yasodhara Ashram in Kootenay Bay, BC, Canada. Donations can be made in her name (yasodhara.org). Surviving breast cancer for 22 years, she developed MND and is a trailblazer in her choice to use MAiD. She combined her; spiritual practices, community, friends & family to make a most lovely departure where she said "see you later". She lays to rest in the Green Burial Ground at Royal Oak Burial Park in Victoria, BC."Be Peaceful. Be Kind. Do Good." to her sons.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 23 to May 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -