PATRICIA ANNE HURDLEGiggles as we recall shrieks out of the blue, sunbathing, sundown rum drinks that usher in flamboyant feasts that could erupt into dance. With sad hearts we announce that on May 7th at 11:11 a.m, Patricia Anne Hurdle went into the light under her flower moon. Died bravely holding hands with her sons, Alex (Arianthi) and Sean (Krista) Gallagher. She was born February 14, 1946 in Montreal to Margaret née Brewer, decd. and Harold (Helen) Hurdle, decd, the eldest of three sisters; Susan, decd. (Dave) and Elizabeth (Morris). Aunt to Phillip (Angeline and Katie) and Sara, Ethan, Devon and Vincent. Ama to Alexa and Sofia, and Macsun. Friend to many. Graduated Lachine HS '63 & McGill '67. CUSO volunteer '67-'69 Bogota. Director for CUSO and married David Gallagher in '73. Pat, a vital leader at CUSO for more than 20 yrs in the Caribbean, recognized with a GG's Award in 1990. She found purpose while adventuring, shone light as a social justice maverick. An eminent, beloved figure in the Yasodhara Ashram in Kootenay Bay, BC, Canada. Donations can be made in her name (yasodhara.org). Surviving breast cancer for 22 years, she developed MND and is a trailblazer in her choice to use MAiD. She combined her; spiritual practices, community, friends & family to make a most lovely departure where she said "see you later". She lays to rest in the Green Burial Ground at Royal Oak Burial Park in Victoria, BC."Be Peaceful. Be Kind. Do Good." to her sons.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 23 to May 27, 2020