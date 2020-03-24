You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
PATRICIA ANNE NELSON Peacefully at Gateway Haven Long-Term Care, Wiarton, Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in her 86th year. Predeceased by her parents, Evelyn May (nee Jeffries) and Reginald E. Nelson. Cherished sister of Peter J. Nelson and his wife, Ruth of Perth, Ontario. Missed by nephews, Jeffrey G. Nelson (Heather) and Andrew J. Nelson (Marilynne), as well as three grand-nephews, Caleb, Frederic, and Oscar - all in Eastern Ontario. Growing up in Toronto, Pat loved school and nature. Inspired by her elementary school teachers, she was determined to become a teacher, herself, specializing in natural sciences plus arts and crafts. Her teaching career took her to different parts of Ontario: Toronto, Amherstburg, Tobermory, and Milton (living in Guelph). While in Toronto, she was active in the Toronto Field Naturalists Club. For Milton, Pat's determination had sent her back to school to learn sign language so that she could teach at the Ontario School for the Deaf. Tobermory introduced Pat to the Bruce Peninsula, where she eventually retired to the community of Dyers Bay - close to the nature she loved. Private family funeral arrangements entrusted to the George Funeral Home, Wiarton. Spring interment Union Cemetery, Stayner. Expressions of remembrance to the Friends of Gateway would be appreciated. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family through www.georgefuneralhome.co m
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 24 to Mar. 28, 2020
