PATRICIA ANNE PHIN Patricia Anne Phin, nee Oliver, passed suddenly and peacefully on August 10, 2019, in her home at Eastbourne, at the age of 83. Mom was the loving wife of Mike Phin (passed September 2004) and a dedicated and always present mother to Heather Roberts (Johnmark), Vicki Boukydis (Andy), James Phin (Jennine), Susan Young (Eric), Thomas Phin (Sharon). Dear sister to Susan Nixon and devoted grandmother to Marc, Michelle, Laura (Matt), Sarah, Christopher (Megan), Matthew (Laura), Katie, Andrew, Evan, Patricia, Nikki, Michael and Emily. She was also a wonderful great- grandmother to Garrison. A celebration of mom's life will be held at Rosedale Presbyterian Church 129 Mount Pleasant Rd., Toronto M4W 1R5, Friday, August 16th at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers or donations, please consider being kind to someone who looks like they need it.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 14 to Aug. 18, 2019
