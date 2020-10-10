You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

Patricia BACQUE
PATRICIA CARGILL BACQUE (nee Wise) October 6, 2020 Died peacefully with family, at Pleasant Meadow Manor, Norwood, October 6, 2020 in her 95th year. Beloved wife for over 50 years of the late Graeme Bacque and loving mother of Phyllis Margesson (Richard, deceased), Betsy Thompson (Bruce) and Frederic Bacque (Donna). Dear sister of the late Richard Wise (Maggi). Devoted and dearly loved Granny to Jeremy (Stacey), Matthew (Jodi), Trevor (Betty), Katie (Sean), Alexander (Lynne) and Ian (Maxime), and eight great- grandchildren. 'Pebby' grew up in Toronto where she attended Branksome Hall and Havergal College. Starting at a young age, she donated her time generously to many charities and causes, always looking after the needs of others, from working on a farm during the war to driving for the CNIB. 'Patty' loved the outdoors and happily spent most of her summers on Georgian Bay. She enjoyed the theatre, opera and ballet at home in Toronto. She had a great love of animals and sheltered several grateful strays over the years. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Pleasant Meadow for their compassionate and dedicated care of our mother 'Pat'. Private family service to be held. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Toronto Humane Society or a Hospital Foundation of your choice would be appreciated. Family encourage memories and stories to be shared online at www.weaverfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 10 to Oct. 14, 2020.
