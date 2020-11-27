PATRICIA BEATTY The family is saddened to announce Trish's passing on November 20, 2020 following a courageous battle with cancer. Trish was the fourth child of Clifford and Jean Beatty, born in Toronto on May 13, 1936. She was predeceased by her brothers, Clifford and Michael Beatty; and she is survived by her sister Jane Hunter. She will be fondly remembered by her nieces and nephews (David and Carol Beatty; Stephen and Karen Beatty; and Jamie, Jennifer and Andrew Hunter), and also by her great-nieces and nephews (Christopher and Chas Beatty; Heather and Cameron Beatty; Sarah and David Graham; Aurelio Hunter; and Olivia and Riley Fowler). She will also be remembered by colleagues, friends, students and admirers from far and wide including her dear friends Terrill and Carly. Trish graduated from Havergal College, Toronto in 1955, and then she studied modern dance at Bennington College in Vermont, and at the Martha Graham School in New York City. Known for her passion and virtuosity, Patricia Beatty is one of Canada's most influential figures in modern dance. She was an accomplished dancer, choreographer and educator who launched the New Dance Group of Canada in 1966, introducing a new generation to Martha Graham technique. She went on to co-found The Toronto Dance Theatre and the School of Toronto Dance Theatre with Peter Randazzo and David Earle. Expanding the traditional boundaries of form, she was among the first in Canada to synthesize visual art and music into her creations, most notably with her project, Painters and the Dance. Her book, Form Without Formula: A Concise Guide to the Choreographic Process, is considered a timeless classic. When she was no longer actively choreographing she turned to poetry, publishing several books of her works. In recognition of her contributions in her art, Trish was named a Member of the Order of Canada in 2004. We wish to thank Aurea for her steadfast care of Trish over the last year and a half. Donations in memory of Trish to the charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. The family will remember Trish privately, and a celebration of her life will be scheduled when we can all be together.



