Patricia Betty GRAYSON


1923 - 2019
PATRICIA BETTY GRAYSON (formerly Robinson, née Clarke) Passed away peacefully on December 10, 2019 in Bloomington Cove Care Community after a long struggle with dementia. Born July 8, 1923, in England, Pat was the beloved mother of Deborah Smale (John) and Jill Ellis (Lynden). She is also dearly missed by her four grandchildren, Geoff Smale (Angela Smith), Chris Smale (Lindsay Soomet), Lindsay Cowan (Ian Irmisch), and Jamie Cowan (Jeff Caldwell), as well as five great-grandchildren, Aubrey and Chloe Smale, Ella and Wyatt Smale, and Ewan Caldwell, all of whom treasured their very special and caring Nana. Pat had a variety of very fulfilling careers during her years in Canada - manager of a large medical practice, head of hospital admissions, as well as compensations administrator for a large public organization. She was known for her twinkling blue eyes, her sense of fun and adventure, her loyalty as a friend, and her passion for gardening, as well as her intense love of family. Each time she moved, she demonstrated her flair for renovation and redecorating. For several years she spent summers with her family at the cottage on Deanlea Beach, certainly among her fondest memories. During her time in Bloomington Cove she received very kind, nurturing care. Cremation has taken place, and there will be a celebration of life in the spring. If desired, donations may be made to CHATS, the Alzheimer Society of Canada or the charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to Peaceful Transition York, and condolences may be forwarded through peacefultransition.ca.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 14 to Dec. 18, 2019
