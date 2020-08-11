|
|
PATRICIA CARON BARRINGTON (née McPhillips) November 4, 1926 - August 7, 2020 Patty McPhillips was born in Winnipeg, the middle child and only daughter of William McPhillips and Irene Genest McPhillips. After two years at Sacred Heart Convent, she finished high school at Kelvin High School where she got into incalculable mischief and made friendships that would last 75 years. Eager for adventure, Patty chose St. Mary's Hospital in Montreal to qualify as a nurse. Soon afterward, at a tea-party in Winnipeg, thanks to a match-making neighbour, she met a dashing young Englishman, George Bernard Barrington. Within the year they were partners for life. George's work took them and their four daughters to Burlington, where two more children arrived, and then to Toronto, where their seventh child was born. Patty returned to nursing to contribute to the family resources. At Queen Street Mental Health Centre, she created a self-care unit for patients, encouraging them to take responsibility for themselves and to help those they lived with. She taught them to cook and the group began to make muffins, which they sold to staff and other residents, using the proceeds for group outings. Patty understood very early the value of mutual support and practical activity in fighting depression. After an early retirement, Patty was persuaded by her children to embark on a second career, in real estate. She loved exploring the homes and imagining with prospective buyers the potential in each house they visited. And with George's retirement, the couple began to spend more time enjoying their Cranberry Village townhouse. But her beloved George passed away just months after their move, leaving Patty widowed at 68. She continued to embrace Collingwood life - participating in Probus Clubs, book clubs, bridge groups and art shows, and forging new friendships. A voracious reader and born educator, Patty gathered some of her book club cronies to create the Reading Grannies. Each woman would visit a local school weekly to spend half an hour with a 7-year-old reading "underachiever." Using phonics, patience and gentle persistence, the Grannies transformed dozens of "problem cases" into confident, avid readers. A newly widowed Patty spent a month in Paris studying French, thus beginning the third season of her life - as a world traveller. In 1997, she accompanied her daughter to Hong Kong, and for the next two decades spent winters there, finding new friends and visiting China, Thailand, and the Philippines. She also helped establish the Vis East Arbitration Moot, each year calling on dozens of law firms for their support of the new venture. For over a decade she reassured and charmed countless young Mooties (and their coaches) as the competition's resident Granny and social convenor. In the final season of her life, Patty moved to the Raglan Centre in Collingwood, and then to Kensington Gardens in Toronto. At Kensington she found more friends among the residents, but also in the many enthusiastic, dedicated and kind carers who valued her charm, irreverence and humour. The family extends its heartfelt thanks for their unfailing devotion, especially in the difficult times of Covid. Our darling Mom leaves a family inspired by her faith in us and by her legacy of friendship, family solidarity and love: Louise and Michael; Shelagh and George; Kathi and Mike; Ellie, Bob, Liam and Kat, Mika and great-grandson Onyx; Dennis, Conrad and Karen; Judy; Michael, Karen, Grayce and Alden; Linda and Steven and Catherine. Patty lives on in all our hearts. Private family ceremony Friday, August 14. A celebration of Patty's life will take place when everyone is able to gather. In lieu of flowers, please donate to: The Barrington Family Endowment Fund at Reena, email http://www.reena.org/reena-foundation/; Dying with Dignity, email www.dyingwithdignity.ca/give_today; or Kensington Gardens, email www.kensingtonhealth.org/donate.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 11 to Aug. 15, 2020