1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers PATRICIA CARR BRÜCKMANN (Pat) Of Toronto, Ontario, passed away at St. Michael's Hospital on February 6, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was 86 years old. Pat is survived by her two children, Elisabeth and Peter; their partners Patrick and Lianne; and her grandson, Owen. Pat was born in Boston in 1932 to Patrick and Gertrude Carr. Her fondest memories of her childhood were of summers on Cape Cod with her parents and younger brother, Jack. Her father was among the founders of Local 4 of the International Union of Operating Engineers (as it is now known), and he was its president for many years. His honesty and tenacity were traits that Pat deeply admired, and which would form a theme throughout her life. Pat attended Trinity College Washington as an undergraduate in English. It was back in Boston, on the steps of Harvard's Widener Library, that she met John Brückmann, a student of medieval history. The two were married in 1958. Pat and John moved to Toronto shortly thereafter. Pat received her MA and PhD from the University of Toronto. John became Professor of History at York University and Pat became Professor of English at U of T's Trinity College, where she focused her work on the literature of the 18th century. She was much admired by her academic friends for her fierce intellect, her generosity, and her gracious humanity. Pat was the author of many essays as well as her 1996 book, A Manner of Correspondence: A Study of the Scriblerus Club. Her research often took her to England, where she found a particular connection to Downside Abbey in Somerset, and to Balliol College in Oxford. In addition to the literature of the 18th century, Pat had many other literary interests including the works of the earlier Chaucer and Thomas More, as well as the modern Vladimir Nabokov. Later in life, her research focused on the American illustrator Edward Gorey. Pat was also a devoted fan of Casablanca (she saw it over 50 times) and, to the embarrassment of her children, was known to stand at attention in the middle of a crowded theatre when Victor Laszlo defiantly tells the band to "play La Marseilles." Pat would reflect that common themes that emerged among her literary and cinematic passions were those of integrity, honesty, good humour, and a commitment to justice and equity - all traits she had admired so deeply in her father. Pat was a gifted teacher. When asked, she would say that the key to teaching was that she always respected her students. The door to her office, and often her home, was always open which lead to many lasting friendships that went far beyond academics. She delighted in her students' successes in life, and was a trusted support when challenges emerged. Pat will be missed by her many dear friends. Pat always said, however, that her greatest achievement was being the mother of her two children, Elisabeth and Peter, who loved her very much. A celebration of Pat's life will be held at Seeley Hall at Trinity College on February 28, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Pat was a longtime supporter of many charities and advocacy groups, but Nellie's Shelter in Toronto held a particular place in her heart. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Nellie's www.nellies.org. Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 16 to Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries