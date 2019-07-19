PATRICIA COZENS (née Guest) Patricia Cozens-- a beautiful mother, lovely wife, world historian and world traveller--gave so much love and is loved by all. Just 89 years-old, she died on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 surrounded by her children in her home in Phoenix, Arizona. No one has ever lived life more joyfully, cherished her children--all nine of them--with such tenderness, or loved her husband with more passion. She was born in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, and she was raised in the Beaches area, where she graduated from Malvern Collegiate Institute. Patricia received her bachelor's degree from University of Toronto with a double major in History and Languages. After travelling through many European countries, Patricia began working for Trans-Canadian Airways, where she met her groom-to-be, Wilfrid Lawrence Cozens. They were married in a castle when Patricia was 22 years-old and remained together until Wilfrid, an airline executive, died on February 24, 1991. Patricia moved to Phoenix, Arizona, United States, with her husband in 1955 to raise her nine wonderful children, who became her best friends in adulthood. In addition to her own children, she continued to sponsor other children in lesser developed countries. One of Patricia's favorite hobbies was gardening in her English style garden. She especially loved her roses. She was a voracious reader who loved history and enjoyed science fiction and romance novels. Patricia was a fiercely independent thinker. Through her actions and words, she taught her children to be independent thinkers as well. She also taught her children to be honest, to do their best, and to value education. But above all and by example, she taught her children to love. As she travelled around the world, she explored many exotic and historic locations, including the Egyptian pyramids, the Nile River, the Amazon River, the Panama Canal, Costa Rica, Ecuador, the Galapagos, Machu Picchu and Cusco in Peru, the West Indies, the Virgin islands, New Zealand, Tahiti, Great Britain, Ireland, many countries in continental Europe, many countries in Africa (Tanzania and Kenya were favorites) and China, where she experienced the Yangtze River before it was dammed. She was born on May 8, 1930 as Patricia Guest, to William C. and Ruth Guest. Her father was a business owner, while her mother raised three children, including her sister, Virginia Linde, and her brother, William A. Guest. As a child, her family would often spend summers in Haliburton, Ontario, where Patricia once swam around twelve-mile lake. Surviving Patricia are her nine children (and spouses), Diana (Mark), Michael (Yongyi), Mary (Don), Thomas (Michelle), Teresa (Mark), Catherine, Angela (Jim), John (Kathy) and Veronica (Duane), and their families, including 14 grandchildren: Eric, Selena, Christopher, Colter, Thomas, Jennifer, Jason, David, Alyssa, Cassandra, Alicia, Matthew, Sara and Lindsey, as well as six great-grandchildren: Anna, Evelyn, Eleanor, Lilou, Roland and Alexa. Other survivors include her brother William A. Guest (Eleanor) and his family, and the family of her late sister, Virginia Linde (Walter). Patricia's funeral service will be at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery & Funeral Home (623-936-1710; hccfh.org), 9925 W. Thomas Road, Avondale, AZ 85392 on Saturday, July 20, 2019 with a Gathering at 9:00 a.m. and Funeral Service at 10:00 a.m. followed by Committal. Published in The Globe and Mail from July 19 to July 23, 2019