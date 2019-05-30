You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
PATRICIA ELAINE MURDOCH (nee Teney) Peacefully on Monday, May 27, 2019 in her 91st year. Beloved wife of the late James Young Murdoch. Mother of Virginia 'Ginny' Walker (Peter), Rosemary 'Posy' Morton (Nick, deceased), James 'Jay' Murdoch, and Stephen Murdoch (Karen Corsano). Grandmother to Timothy, Simon and Andrew Walker; William and Duncan Morton; and Dana and Patrick Murdoch. Predeceased by her brother, Franklin Teney. A special thank you to all those who cared for her from Optimum care, the Mt. Sinai Palliative care unit and especially, Emily, who was a caring companion for several years. Faith, community and family were an important part of her life. After studying law at The University of Toronto, 'Pat' split her time between raising her four children and her volunteer work. She was a founding member of the board of The Vanier Institute of the Family, served many years with the Family Service Association in Toronto and The Junior League. She also served many roles at Christ Church Deer Park including Warden, Treasurer, Chancel Guild and Archivist. She spent many years embroidering ecclesiastical robes and altar frontals with the Diocesan Sewing Group. A Memorial Service will be held at Christ Church Deer Park, 1570 Yonge St. (at Heath St.) on Tuesday, June 4 at 2 p.m. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to Christ Church Deer Park or Sinai Health Foundation would be appreciated by her family.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 30 to June 3, 2019
