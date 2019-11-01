You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Rosar-Morrison Funeral Home & Chapel
467 Sherbourne Street
Toronto, ON M4X1K5
(416) 924-1408
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
12:30 PM
Patricia Elinore Constance MALONE


1940 - 2019
Patricia Elinore Constance MALONE Obituary
PATRICIA ELINORE CONSTANCE MALONE (neé Kirkwood) January 14, 1940 - October 23, 2019 It is with heavy hearts we announce the sudden passing of Patricia, on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, in Toronto, at home without illness or suffering. Beloved wife of Howard Michael Malone, mother of Kelly Lynne Vermeer (Raymond Freebury) and loving grandmother to Holly Summer and Ryley Skye. Patricia lived a happy life filled with many achievements, passions, careers, world traveling, and love. She touched many lives and will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by her family and many friends. The family will receive friends at Rosar-Morrison Funeral Home & Chapel, 467 Sherbourne Street, Toronto, for visitation on Sunday, November 3, 2019, from 1 - 5 p.m. A Funeral Service will take place in the Chapel, Monday, November 4th, at 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, if desired, please donate to a charity of your choice with the donation in Pat's name. To read the full obituary or leave an online condolence please visit www.rosar-morrison.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 1 to Nov. 5, 2019
