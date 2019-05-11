PATRICIA GREENING Patricia Lynn Greening (née Jackson) was born in Beaupré, Québec and died peacefully on May 2, 2019 at the age of 87. Happily married to Harry Greening for 40 years, she will be lovingly remembered by her children, David, Kim, and Lesli Gaynor; her step-children, Jennie Puskas and John Greening; and her best friend, Geoghan Hendry. She was very much loved by her eight grandchildren, Caleb Gaynor, Kaveh and Cassra Sodeifi; Felicity, Rachel, and Andrew Gaynor; and Kate and Alison Puskas. We will all miss her birthday cake creations, her flair for art and fashion, her wisdom, and her gentle nature. Please join us from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. on May 25 at Joshua Creek Heritage Art Centre, 1086 Burnhamthorpe Road East, Oakville, to share memories and to raise a glass to a life well lived. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Joshua Creek Heritage Art Centre, the Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital, where she was wonderfully cared for, or your favorite charity would be appreciated. Published in The Globe and Mail from May 11 to May 15, 2019