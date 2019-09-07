You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Massey College, Junior Common Room.
4 Devonshire Place,
Toronto, ON
View Map
PATRICIA ISABEL PROCTOR (née Wilson) Patty died on September 3, 2019, aged 75, in the Intensive Care Unit of the Toronto General Hospital, after a four-year struggle with Multiple System Atrophy. Daughter of the late John Tuzo and Isabel Wilson, she is survived by her sister Susan Wilson, her beloved husband Michael, her daughters Andrea, Eleanor, and Caroline (Nick Macan), and her grandsons Maxwell and Lochlan. Patty was a consummate knitter, bird lover (especially of vocal parrots), crossword puzzler, gardener (including of wild Georgian Bay landscapes), traveller, hostess, dancer, wood stove cook and non-conventional bridge player. She was gregarious, retained good friends from all stages of her life, and had an infectious laugh. She was always welcoming to, and interested in the lives of, her daughters' friends, who enjoyed her vivacious conversation and excellent Friday night dinner spreads. An avid Georgian Bay cottager and nature lover, she was a long-serving and meticulous Secretary of the Madawaska Club at Go Home Bay. A true scholar, Patty studied Chinese language at the U of T, with stints for undergraduate and graduate work at the Universities of Columbia, Oxford, Hong Kong and London, England. Her language skills landed her a short-term position at the Royal Ontario Museum (ROM) acting as a translator for a visiting academic studying the ROM's oracle bone collection. She parlayed this into a forty-year career there, during which she became a recognized expert in Chinese ceramics; an impassioned lecturer on Chinese arts, culture, and history; and was personally entrusted with expanding the ROM's much renowned Chinese ceramic collection. Special thanks go to her in-home caregivers Alina, Christine, and Edna, to Dr. Jordan Pelc and the great team on 4 south at Bridgepoint Health where she spent the final months of her life, and to Dr. Margaret Herridge and her compassionate staff at the MSICU at TGH. Patty's great love for orchids and fresh cut flowers is well known, but for those wishing to honour her memory, please consider making a donation in Patty's memory to Georgian Bay Forever (https://georgianbayforever.org/donate/) or to the Bishop White Committee Library of East Asia at the ROM (select "Donate" at rom.on.ca, and please choose "ROM Library and Archives" from the Funding Allocation menu). There will be a Celebration of Life on Friday, September 27th, 4-7 p.m. at Massey College, Junior Common Room. 4 Devonshire Place, Toronto.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 7 to Sept. 11, 2019
