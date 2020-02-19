You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Bay Gardens Funeral Home
1010 Botanical Drive
Burlington, ON
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
3:00 PM
Bay Gardens Funeral Home
1010 Botanical Drive
Burlington, ON
Patricia Joan INGRAHAM Obituary
PATRICIA JOAN INGRAHAM (Hamilton) On February 15, 2020 at the age of 90. Mother of Mike (Sandi) and Nancy Pearce (Steve). Granny Pat to Erin (Moe), Colin (Gilleen), Layla (John), Sean (Lindsy), Owen (Katrina), Daniel and Liam. Loving GG to nine great- grandchildren. Also survived by her sister Elizabeth. Predeceased by siblings Fannie, Kenneth and Gordon. Pat led a long and enriched life, but most important to her was her loving family. Cremation has taken place. Visitation at Bay Gardens Funeral Home, 1010 Botanical Drive, Burlington (905)527-0405 on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. with Memorial Service to follow at 3:00 p.m. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23, 2020
