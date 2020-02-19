|
PATRICIA JOAN INGRAHAM (Hamilton) On February 15, 2020 at the age of 90. Mother of Mike (Sandi) and Nancy Pearce (Steve). Granny Pat to Erin (Moe), Colin (Gilleen), Layla (John), Sean (Lindsy), Owen (Katrina), Daniel and Liam. Loving GG to nine great- grandchildren. Also survived by her sister Elizabeth. Predeceased by siblings Fannie, Kenneth and Gordon. Pat led a long and enriched life, but most important to her was her loving family. Cremation has taken place. Visitation at Bay Gardens Funeral Home, 1010 Botanical Drive, Burlington (905)527-0405 on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. with Memorial Service to follow at 3:00 p.m. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23, 2020