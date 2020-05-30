|
PATRICIA LEMAY Patricia Jean Lemay, passed away on May 25, 2020 at home and with family by her side. She was the much loved partner and best friend for nearly 40 years of Robin Fairfull Smith. She has been released from the ravages of Cortico-Basal Degeneration. She leaves her sister Yvonne, (Randy), nephew Tom (Madeline) and their two daughters, nieces Amy (Mark) and Mary (Brad) and their daughter. Also Robin's sister Janet and brother Hugh and their partners and family. Pat was born in 1947 in Haileybury and completed high school there. She graduated from Pharmacy, U of T in 1971 then worked in hospital pharmacy for 15 years. She took time out to obtain her MBA from U of O in 1987. Following this she worked for the Federal Civil Service until her retirement, mostly in Health Canada. Following her retirement she worked as volunteer docent at the National Gallery of Canada for 5 years, a "job" that she loved. Her volunteer work ended when her illness caught up with her. Pat was a kind and compassionate person. She had time for everyone, particularly those working for her. Everyone was met with a big and genuine smile. She was a fearsome walker and she spent many holidays walking in the UK and Italy, Robin and others struggling to keep up. In the latter part of her life she enjoyed chamber music and was regular at all the Ottawa Chamber music series. She was able to continue to enjoy music almost to the end of her time. We wish to thank Pat's wonderful support workers, Shelly Guy, Janet Band, Lisa Fabiano and Alina. Also we are grateful to Dr. Marc Langill for his attention and compassion. Because of the current COVID-19 situation no memorial is planned. As the situation resolves we will reassess the possibility of having a celebration of her life. If you wish to make a donation in memory of Pat, please consider the Ottawa Humane Society or the Ottawa Chamber Music Society. Though we need to weep your loss, You dwell in that safe place in our hearts Where no storm or night or pain can reach you. John O'Donohue
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 30 to June 3, 2020