PATRICIA LESLIE BRYDEN (nee Vos) February 22, 1931 - August 23, 2019 Died peacefully in Toronto with her daughters Diana and Pier with her, and knowing her son Matthew was on his way. Born in London, England, and educated in both the U.K. and Canada, Patricia made lifelong friends as part of the class of 53 at McGill and the W.U.S.C Seminar in Mysore, India. After McGill, she moved back to London and met and married Peter Bowen-Davies with whom she had Diana. After Peter's death, she married Ronald Bryden (from whom she separated in 1982) and had their daughter Pier and son Matthew. Patricia was a charismatic and brilliant woman who worked as a fundraiser for UNICEF and Save the Children Fund in London, travelling to Ethiopia, Yemen and Vietnam and other disaster zones as part of her work to help children. Following the family's immigration to Canada (1976), she was Executive Director for the Toronto YWCA, and Director of Development at the Royal Victoria and Montreal Children's Hospitals. Patricia's life was shaped by early tragedy and she struggled with mental illness all her adult life. Despite these challenges, she was committed to her work and friendships, travelled extensively, and was an avid reader. She took enormous joy and pride in her children and grandchildren, who loved her. She found contentment in her final years at Kensington Gardens, cared for by the extraordinary staff there, particularly on 2 Major West. Predeceased by her parents Philip Vos and Esther Moscovich and brother Maxwell Vos, Patricia leaves Diana (Gerald Berg), Pier (Micheil Russell), Matthew (Stephanie Braquehais), Oubah Bryden, grandchildren Mire, Callum, Ayaan, Euan, Geedi, and Leyla, as well as nephews Simon and Philip Vos and their families. There will be a private family celebration. If you would like to recognize Patricia's contribution to children, please give to the charities she supported: UNICEF, Save the Children Fund, Montreal's Children's Hospital, or Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 31 to Sept. 4, 2019