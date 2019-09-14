You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Reynolds Funeral Home Turner Chapel
1 Mary Street
Bracebridge, ON P1L 2B6
(705) 645-2257
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
1323 Carlsmount Rd.
Bracebridge, ON
View Map
Patricia Marilyn VARTY

Patricia Marilyn VARTY Obituary
PATRICIA MARILYN VARTY Patricia Marilyn Varty (nee Knechtel) passed away at Muskoka Shores, Gravenhurst on September 10, 2019 in her 86th year. Beloved wife of the late Robert Varty. Loving mother of Paul, Michael (Catherine) and Valerie (Gerry) Bird. Cherished grandmother of Robert (Olivia), Heather, Andre, Daniel, Claire and Pauline. A Celebration of Patricia's life will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 1-4 p.m. at 1323 Carlsmount Rd., Bracebridge.Memorial donations would be appreciated to Alzheimer's Society of Ontario or Aspen Valley Wildlife Sanctuary (Rosseau, ON). Messages of condolence can be made at: www.reynoldsfuneral.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 14 to Sept. 18, 2019
