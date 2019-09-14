|
|
PATRICIA MARILYN VARTY Patricia Marilyn Varty (nee Knechtel) passed away at Muskoka Shores, Gravenhurst on September 10, 2019 in her 86th year. Beloved wife of the late Robert Varty. Loving mother of Paul, Michael (Catherine) and Valerie (Gerry) Bird. Cherished grandmother of Robert (Olivia), Heather, Andre, Daniel, Claire and Pauline. A Celebration of Patricia's life will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 1-4 p.m. at 1323 Carlsmount Rd., Bracebridge.Memorial donations would be appreciated to Alzheimer's Society of Ontario or Aspen Valley Wildlife Sanctuary (Rosseau, ON). Messages of condolence can be made at: www.reynoldsfuneral.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 14 to Sept. 18, 2019