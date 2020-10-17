Patricia ODETTE

PATRICIA MARY ODETTE It is with great sadness that we mourn the death of Patricia Mary Odette. She died at her home on Monday, October 12, 2020 after a short illness. In 1921, Patricia was born in Naicam, Saskatchewan. She later moved to Windsor, Ontario where she met Louis (Bud) Lawrence Odette. They married in October, 1949 in Windsor, where they raised their three sons; Louis, Paul and Marc. Moving to Toronto just after their daughter Francine was born, both Patricia and Bud enjoyed their extensive network of family, friends, and business interests. Pat, as her friends knew her, had a quick wit, a generous heart, and a lifelong love for bridge. She enjoyed the social and competitive aspects of the game, and kept careful track of her scores. Golf and tennis kept her active into her 80's. She was also an avid fan of professional sports, looking forward to every new baseball season, with hope that the Blue Jays would earn one more go at a championship. And she kept close tabs on the PGA tour, always ready to discuss the leaders and also-rans during the golf season. Both Pat and Bud were committed to giving back to their community and helping people who faced social and economic hardships because of homelessness, poverty, or disability. In 1975 they created the P&L Odette Foundation to further these causes. Pat is preceded in death by her husband Louis (Bud), and by her brothers Jim and Joe and her sister Maureen Reaume. She is survived by her sister Kathleen Meisel, her children Louis (Ellen), Paul, Marc (Lynn), and Francine 'Fran' (Timmie Ann); her grandchildren Jacqueline (Sam), Matthew, Louis (Amanda), Julie, William Luke, Holly and Jordan; and her great-grandchildren Louis, Penelope and Charlie. She will also be greatly missed by her many nieces and nephews. Per Pat's wishes, no funeral service will be held. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com
