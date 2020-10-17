You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

1/1
Patricia ODETTE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PATRICIA MARY ODETTE It is with great sadness that we mourn the death of Patricia Mary Odette. She died at her home on Monday, October 12, 2020 after a short illness. In 1921, Patricia was born in Naicam, Saskatchewan. She later moved to Windsor, Ontario where she met Louis (Bud) Lawrence Odette. They married in October, 1949 in Windsor, where they raised their three sons; Louis, Paul and Marc. Moving to Toronto just after their daughter Francine was born, both Patricia and Bud enjoyed their extensive network of family, friends, and business interests. Pat, as her friends knew her, had a quick wit, a generous heart, and a lifelong love for bridge. She enjoyed the social and competitive aspects of the game, and kept careful track of her scores. Golf and tennis kept her active into her 80's. She was also an avid fan of professional sports, looking forward to every new baseball season, with hope that the Blue Jays would earn one more go at a championship. And she kept close tabs on the PGA tour, always ready to discuss the leaders and also-rans during the golf season. Both Pat and Bud were committed to giving back to their community and helping people who faced social and economic hardships because of homelessness, poverty, or disability. In 1975 they created the P&L Odette Foundation to further these causes. Pat is preceded in death by her husband Louis (Bud), and by her brothers Jim and Joe and her sister Maureen Reaume. She is survived by her sister Kathleen Meisel, her children Louis (Ellen), Paul, Marc (Lynn), and Francine 'Fran' (Timmie Ann); her grandchildren Jacqueline (Sam), Matthew, Louis (Amanda), Julie, William Luke, Holly and Jordan; and her great-grandchildren Louis, Penelope and Charlie. She will also be greatly missed by her many nieces and nephews. Per Pat's wishes, no funeral service will be held. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 17 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited
1403 Bayview Avenue
Toronto, ON M4G 3A8
416-487-4523
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited A.W. Miles Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved