Hulse, Playfair, & McGarry Central Chapel
315 McLeod Street
Ottawa, ON K2P 1A2
(613) 233-1143
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Hulse, Playfair, & McGarry Central Chapel
315 McLeod Street
Ottawa, ON K2P 1A2
Committal
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
4:00 PM
Christ Church Cathedral Columbarium
414 Sparks Street
Ottawa, ON
Patricia Rennie CORDINGLEY Obituary
PATRICIA RENNIE CORDINGLEY September 6, 1929 - May 17, 2019 Patricia Rennie Cordingley, daughter of Grace Fisher Cordingley Lindsay and Ralph Garlick Cordingley and step- daughter of Guy Bowman Lindsay. Pat attended Rosedale Public School, Jarvis Collegiate and Trinity College, University of Toronto, graduating in 1951 with a BA (Hons). Then followed a career in Global Affairs Canada; first as a secretary serving in Canadian embassies in Norway and Ireland and at the Canadian High Commission in London and as secretary to the Deputy Under-Secretary of External Affairs A. E. (Ed) Ritchie. In 1965, she took on different duties as a Foreign Service Officer (Consular and Public Affairs) and served in the West Indies, (Trinidad, Barbados, the Windward and Leeward Islands) and briefly in Cuba. Other postings included Los Angeles where she headed up the Consular and Passport Section, Canberra as Public Affairs Officer and temporary assignments in Tel Aviv and New Delhi. Final assignments in Ottawa included Cultural Affairs in East Asia Division (a Canada China Cultural Agreement) and the Environment Division to work on multi-lateral environmental activities following on the work of the Brundi Land Commission. In retirement, Pat actively supported local and national cultural and other institutions in the spirit of giving back for the opportunities she had during her lifetime. Friends are invited to visit at the Central Chapel of Hulse, Playfair & McGarry, 315 McLeod Street (at O'Connor) Ottawa, on Thursday, June 20th , from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., followed by Committal Prayers at Christ Church Cathedral Columbarium, 414 Sparks Street, Ottawa, at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider donations to the National Arts Centre Foundation or Christ Church Cathedral, Ottawa. Condolences/Tributes/ Donations Hulse, Playfair & McGarry www.hpmcgarry.ca 613-233-1143
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 15 to June 19, 2019
