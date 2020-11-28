PATRICIA ROLA-PLESZCZYNSKA 1952 - 2020 With broken hearts, we announce that Patricia Rola-Pleszczynska passed away in Montreal on November 26, 2020 at the age of 67 years after a swift and brutal case of pancreatic cancer. She was the daughter of Virginia Astorri and Stanislas Pleszczynski. She leaves to mourn her husband of 46 years, Bernard St-Laurent; their children Jasmine, Jacob and Marianne St-Laurent; her cherished grand-children Lucca, Cecilia and Charlie Huling, and Colin and Clara Brady, who all call her "Titi". She will be dearly missed by her beloved sons-in-law Casey Huling and Cameron Brady; her brothers Marek, Jacek (deceased), and Stefan Pleszczysnki, her sister Wanda Kristina Pleszczynska, her sisters-in law, Bernadette Pleszczynska and Jana Stankova; as well as dear Astorri, Pleszczynski, Naylor and St-Laurent relatives. She will also be sorely missed by many professional colleagues and dear friends. A celebration of her life, to honour and remember Patricia, will take place at a later date in Compton, Quebec. Visit Kane and Fetterly website to send condolences. The family would like to thank Cheryl, Allison, Paula and Jill for their support in caring for Patricia at home. Your sympathy can be expressed in a donation to support the Cedars Cancer Centre Foundation , the Nova Home Care or The Compton Lion's Club to continue their work in developing cultural programming in the community: Club Lions de Compton C.P. 309, Compton, Qc, J0B 1L0.



