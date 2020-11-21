PATRICIA FLORENCE SMITH (nee McIlroy) 'Mudge' On November 2, 2020, well into her 94th year, at the Nanaimo Senior's Village as a result of a combination of old age and, sadly, dementia. Predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Frank, and by each of her 3 siblings including the redoubtable Marjorie and her two brothers Ross and Bill. She was much loved and will be sadly missed by each of her four children and their spouses, Andrea (the late Rob), Clyde (Linda), Kathleen (Lyn) and Frances (Ian). Mudge was born in Seattle but at a young age moved with her mother to Victoria, B.C. where she grew up in her grandmother's home beside Beacon Hill Park. Her grandfather, 'Cappy' Logan, was a seafaring man from whom Mudge inherited her love of the sea and all things nautical. One of her biggest regrets in life was missing the chance to go and see the RMS Queen Elizabeth when that wonderful ship secretly put into Esquimalt for repairs in 1942. Mudge loved those big ships and always dreamed of crossing the Atlantic on a Cunarder. After Frank died in 2007, Mudge's youngest daughter took her in hand and together, mother and daughter sailed from New York to Southhampton on the Queen Mary II. Mudge was a dedicated wife and mother who was utterly wonderful in both roles. She followed Frank from Victoria to Vancouver and then to Ontario where they lived for 50 years before returning to Vancouver Island in 2006. Along the way she had four kids, each of whom were the apple of her eye and who together were her greatest and proudest accomplishment. None of them relish the idea of a world without Mudgie in it. Each of them cherish the many years they had with her. Mudge was also committed to community service. She was heavily involved with the United Way In Toronto, ultimately running the residential campaign for two years. In later life she proudly volunteered as an ESL instructor for Kingston Literacy. Mudgie's favourite pastime was laughter. No one has ever loved to laugh as much as Mudgie did. Watching any comedic film with her was always a transformative experience. So too was watching her tell a joke, for in almost 94 years of trying she never once managed to actually get to the punchline, inevitably breaking into gales of laughter long before she got there. Her audience never once minded though as they always laughed harder at Mudge's laughter than they would have done had they actually heard the punchline. She shared that gift of laughter freely with all, and instilled it into each of her kids. Mudgie's other favourite pastime was hosting Girl's Lunch at Chez Piggy in Kingston. Whenever her daughter in law or any of her daughters were in town there would be a Girl's Lunch. The rule was, if a man came, he paid. Woe betide the poor man who crashed the lunch, phoned a lunch participant or even chanced to walk by the Pig, for that man would inevitably find himself picking up the tab for the Friday afternoon lunch of several thirsty women. Mudge loved dogs and cats. She would be deeply disappointed if mention were not made of her childhood friend, a dog with the unlikely name of Harold Algernon Augustus Percival Reginald Archibald Marmaduke von Gravenholder, as well as her two Siamese cats, Zoot and Pearl, and her beloved Labrador Retrievers, Daphne and Chloe. Mudge loved life. She lived hers well. We wish her 'fair winds and following seas'. Mudge's kids would like to acknowledge and thank all of the very kind staff at the Nanaimo Seniors Village who took such good care of their Mum through eight years of ever declining physical and mental health.



