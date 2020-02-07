You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Scarboro Golf and Country Club
321 Scarborough Golf Club Road
Toronto, ON
Toronto, ON
PATRICIA TAKAMATSU Passed away peacefully at home on February 2, 2020 at age 57 after a 20-month struggle with cancer that she fought with her positive energy and determination. Beloved daughter of Grace Takamatsu and dear sister of Debbie Stephenson (Chris), Rick (Carol Stewart), Ed (Janet) and Ray (Sherry King). Loving aunt of Taylor, Matthew, Ryan, Garrett, and Ashley. Friends may join the family for a celebration of Pat's life at Scarboro Golf and Country Club, 321 Scarborough Golf Club Road, Toronto on Sunday, March 1st between 1:00 and 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Scarborough Health Network (shnfoundation.ca), designated for General Site, Oncology Clinic would be appreciated.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 7 to Feb. 11, 2020
