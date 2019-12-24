You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Patricia Tolkin EPPEL
PATRICIA TOLKIN EPPEL On Sunday, December 22, 2019, at home. Beloved wife of Alan. Loving mother of Ayelet, Noam and Aimee, and Yonah. Daughter of Jacqueline and the late Gerald Tolkin. Dear sister and sister-in-law of Jonathan and Trodi, Laurence and Susan, and Adam and Tami. Devoted grandmother of Emma, Ellie, Aya, and Ash. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West, Toronto (3 lights west of Dufferin) on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.Interment in the Darchai Noam section of Pardes Shalom Cemetery. Shiva at 40 Old Mill Road, Oakville. Memorial donations may be made to The Hamilton Hebrew Academy 905-528- 0330, Na'amat Hamilton 1-888-278-0792, or Congregation Darchai Noam 416-638-4783.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 24 to Dec. 28, 2019
