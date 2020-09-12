PATRICK BARRINGTON BETTY September 3, 2020 Patrick Barrington Betty, 69, (Port Antonio, Jamaica / Etobicoke, Canada), passed away peacefully at home on September 3, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with Multiple Myeloma. Patrick is survived by his beloved and unwaveringly supportive spouse, Carolee Cain, along with her daughters, Etana Cain and Solana Cain, whom he also loved. Loving father of Trevino Betty, Kevin Betty and Desire Betty. Proud grandfather of Zayd Betty, Matteo Betty, Zuri Betty and Dante Betty. Loving brother of Allan Harris, Paula Harris, Allison Harris, Barbara Cousins, Horace Cousins, Beverly Betty and Enga Betty. Patrick will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a loving father, grandfather and brother; a talented songwriter and musician, prolific poet, philosopher, historian, activist and aerospace professional. Patrick's zest for life, charisma, vibrant energy, guidance and artistry will be sorely missed by the many friends and loved ones he leaves behind. Family and friends may pay their respects at the New Haven Funeral Centre, 7025 Legion Rd, Mississauga; a viewing for Patrick Betty will be held on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. A Funeral Service will be held at the New Haven Funeral Centre at 11:00 a.m. followed by interment at the Park Lawn Cemetery, 2845 Bloor St. W, Etobicoke. The Funeral Service is by invitation only due to Covid-19 social distancing restrictions.



