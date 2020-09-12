You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

1/1
Patrick Barrington BETTY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PATRICK BARRINGTON BETTY September 3, 2020 Patrick Barrington Betty, 69, (Port Antonio, Jamaica / Etobicoke, Canada), passed away peacefully at home on September 3, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with Multiple Myeloma. Patrick is survived by his beloved and unwaveringly supportive spouse, Carolee Cain, along with her daughters, Etana Cain and Solana Cain, whom he also loved. Loving father of Trevino Betty, Kevin Betty and Desire Betty. Proud grandfather of Zayd Betty, Matteo Betty, Zuri Betty and Dante Betty. Loving brother of Allan Harris, Paula Harris, Allison Harris, Barbara Cousins, Horace Cousins, Beverly Betty and Enga Betty. Patrick will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a loving father, grandfather and brother; a talented songwriter and musician, prolific poet, philosopher, historian, activist and aerospace professional. Patrick's zest for life, charisma, vibrant energy, guidance and artistry will be sorely missed by the many friends and loved ones he leaves behind. Family and friends may pay their respects at the New Haven Funeral Centre, 7025 Legion Rd, Mississauga; a viewing for Patrick Betty will be held on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. A Funeral Service will be held at the New Haven Funeral Centre at 11:00 a.m. followed by interment at the Park Lawn Cemetery, 2845 Bloor St. W, Etobicoke. The Funeral Service is by invitation only due to Covid-19 social distancing restrictions.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sep. 12 to Sep. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved