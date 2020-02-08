|
PATRICK CHARLES BYRNE 1964 - 2019 Patrick died at home on November 23, 2019. He will be remembered with love and gratitude by his wife, Christine; his son, Tristan; and his sisters, Joanna (Randy) and Leslie. He also will be remembered by his nieces, Anne-Marie, Kathleen (Matt), Emma (Reed), Jillian, Annelise, and nephew Mark; cousins in Denmark; and friends up and down the west coast. Patrick was born on August 22, 1964 in Portland, Oregon to Pat and Irene Byrne who had emigrated from England and Denmark respectively. He loved history, travel, music, and languages - insisting that his mother teach him her native Danish at a young age. He learned the bagpipes as a youth, played at Highland Games as a young adult, and in 2001 travelled to Scotland to compete in the World Pipe Band Championships. Patrick graduated from the University of Oregon with a BA in Russian Language and Literature. Patrick relished the challenge of new experiences, and his interests in languages and travel led him to work and study in Seattle and San Francisco. Returning to Portland, he worked as a brewer at Bridgeport Brewing, studied linguistics, and completed a TESL Certificate at Portland State University. In 1999, he settled with Christine in Vancouver, BC, where he taught ESL. A talented artist, Patrick studied animation at the Vancouver Film School and worked as an animator. Ultimately, he returned to the study of language. He completed an MSc in Speech Science at the University of British Columbia and worked as a speech-language pathologist for Vancouver Coastal Health and for Columbia Speech and Language Services. Patrick went on to run his own business, L2 Accent Reduction Centre, where he helped clients from all over the world. Patrick loved the outdoors. During high school, he climbed a number of Northwest peaks with the Mazamas. In his 20s, he was a keen long-distance biker. Favourite trips included a ride from Portland to San Francisco and touring the fjords in Norway. Family holidays with Christine and Tristan were often camping trips in the mountains of the Pacific Northwest and BC. He found his groove as a father and loved nothing more than spending time with Tristan - hiking, walking the dog, playing music, and speaking other languages. He was so very proud of Tristan. We are grateful for the care provided by BC Cancer in Vancouver and the exercise therapists at InspireHealth. There will be a celebration of life on February 16, 2020, from 2 - 5 p.m., at The Heatley restaurant in Vancouver. Memorial donations may be made to The Nature Trust of BC.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 8 to Feb. 12, 2020